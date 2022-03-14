Penticton looking for culinary, cultural ambassadors this season

Photo: Travel Penticton

Penticton is getting ready to welcome guests back to the Okanagan to experience all of its undiscovered flavours, from tap rooms to wine tastings and farm-to-fork dishes from brunch to dinner – and you can be part of the team.

Why not play a role in hospitality this year? The opportunities are plentiful, anyone with a passion to promote Penticton would be great fit, and who better to help visitors create incredible memories than our locals who have the best tips?

If you’ve ever been curious to check out the perspective from behind the bar at a winery, brewery or distillery, give it a try this year, especially if you’re already a fan of a special libation created here and already give your friends suggested itineraries when they visit.

Wineries are looking for team members who like to talk about wine, perhaps suggest local food pairings, and send wine lovers on to their next stop happy and excited to sip and savour. If you’ve invested in some wine education, even better.

On the Naramata Bench, consider an award-winning spot like Hillside Winery, with a deep selection of wines, a spectacular view (as most are along Naramata Road), and an excellent bistro. A perfect pairing of food and wine stories to share with visitors, and you’ll spend your time chatting with guests who arrive happy and eager to learn about the region.

Don’t forget the distilleries in the area as well, if you’re a fan of cocktail culture. Whether or not there’s a role at a place like Maple Leaf Spirits for you, take some time to learn the history and joy of distilling so you can share it with others.

If you find yourself suggesting spots for an unforgettable meal, being a part of the service team at a local restaurant might be for you. As Penticton becomes a culinary hot spot, aspiring chefs and servers are needed to fill positions.

Research your favourite and see if you’d be a good fit. From the Okanagan Lakeshore to winery bistros to downtown eateries – think Elma, the restaurant at Poplar Grove, and BRODO kitchen, respectively – take your foodie passion to a new level, and maybe even a new career.

Curious about the next steps? Save April 9 in your calendar.

The TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo – Think Remarkable Unique Experiences – returns after a two-year absence, and includes a hiring fair this year. It’s your one-stop-shop to explore a new gig in hospitality and learn more about what Penticton can showcase to the world.

If you’re an employer seeking staff, consider signing up for TRUE as an exhibitor.

And if you love the Okanagan, love being a host, and love sharing everything the region has to offer visitors, turn that passion into a job that inspires visitors to discover Penticton. Be an ambassador in hospitality this year.

