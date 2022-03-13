Two bonded rescue cats at Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland ready for a home

Casey Richardson

"Miss Lightning loves Greased. Anywhere the big boy goes, she is sure to be following."

A pair of inseparable cats are looking for their new home together after being rescued by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

A total of 24 cats were first found by a rescue up in Kamloops, Sammy's Forgotten Felines, from a farm property that had to be taken down after it was severely damaged by the floods. Critteraid took in a total of 21 cats.

"We were happy to open up the room. They are doing well but they all came with a bit of a health concern. We're just in the isolation process so we are working hard at getting them healthy again," Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

Greased and Lightning are the first two of the 'Blockbuster crew' to be cleared for adoption.

"Lightning is a little lady and she just loves her big Tabby boyfriend. She loves to hang out with him."

The bonded pair are looking for a forever home where it can be just the two of them.

If you think you'd have the right home for these two or want to know about any of the other available cats at the sanctuary, reach out to Critteraid over email at [email protected]