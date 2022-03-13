Historic passenger ferry Fintry Queen pitching for Penticton Council support to get back out on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Andrew Schwab

A local is hoping to get Okanagan Lake’s historic retired ferry back out onto waters, presenting a pitch to Penticton City Council on Tuesday to garner support.

This follows years of plans to get the route running from Penticton to Naramata and Summerland, after financing collapsed for a previous attempt.

Andy Schwab has been working to get the vessel settled onto a route on the lake, believing there is a tourist drive that will make the venture very successful.

The Fintry Queen was originally named the "M.V. Lequime" and was built in Vancouver in 1948. It was sent to Kelowna as a car ferry that went from the west side, before the bridge running across the lake was constructed.

In the 1960s,the boat was transformed from the "Lequime" into the "Fintry" to transport travelers and tourists to the new development at Fintry Estates.

It then operated as a tour boat in Kelowna for decades. Then in 2014, a plan to see it moored in Penticton fell apart.

The city declined to renew the ferry’s lease in Sutherland Bay in 2016, after it had sat idle for years and the boat was moved from Kelowna to be moored in Vernon.

The three year plan for the return to operations project was already presented to Summerland council at the end of February, asking for their support in securing grant funding for the project.

“The activity will be an economic generator, creating jobs and opportunities for others, becoming a value-added partner in the development of the transportation corridor,” Schwab shared in his proposal.

“The plan includes the permitting and construction of a 60 ft passenger landing dock and moorage facility in Penticton and the development of additional landings in Naramata and Summerland, followed by parks and northern lakeshore communities over successive years..”

The loan will be used to assist with the cost of developing the public use landings and dock infrastructure. The proposed locations are the Summerland Heritage Pier, the Naramata CNR Wharf Park and a water lot lease just west of the Kiwanis Pier in Penticton.

Summerland Councillors did express interest, with some concerns around parking for ferry travellers and the location.

In the end, the District voted to send a letter of support for Schwab's application to the B.C. Western Diversification Tourism Relief Fund, with a request for a comprehensive business plan to be presented to district staff for further consideration.

Schwab will go before Penticton City Council on Tuesday asking for the same support and letter for the loan application.