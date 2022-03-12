Public hearing for a newly proposed Penticton dental office

Photo: Contributed

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday regarding a proposal for a new dental office on Fairview Road in Penticton.

The project would construct a one storey 4000 square foot dental office on the corner of Fairview Road and Calgary Avenue.

Previously, the property had a convenience store, residence and accessory building on the land, which were all demolished in 2020.

The project requires approval of a zoning amendment application to rezone the subject property from the neighbourhood commercial zone to commercial transition zone in order to allow the ‘health service’ to be built.

The property is adjacent to the Lake-to-Lake bike route, so city staff worked with the applicant as part of the process to establish an exit-only access from the property onto Fairview Road.

Staff recommended that council approve the zoning change and to issue the permit.

The public hearing is one of three scheduled scheduled for the Tuesday evening council meeting.