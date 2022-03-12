Summerland special-needs camp in need of donations to help replace their generator

Photo: Contributed

A barrier-free wilderness campground near Summerland that welcomes children and families with diverse abilities is gearing up their fundraising to help replace the camp's generator.

Agur Lake Camp works to provide a true outdoor summer experience for guests and their families, located in the South Okanagan, 30 minutes west of Summerland.

Their facilities hold three cabins that are equipped for guests with mobility challenges, with overhead dead lifts, wheelchair accessible showers and wheelchair ramps.

For most families in BC, there are more than 1,700 campgrounds to choose from. For those who have a member with a disability, there is just one.

"In terms of us and our challenges this year, having consistent and reliable power is really essential to the whole operation of the camp, and the well being of the guests and clients," Sue Filek, president of Agur Lake explained.

One of their current generators is nearing the end of use and will need to be replaced by the end of this camping season.

"We have the generator on order but because of supply issues it's actually not going to be installed for this season. So we are preparing it for next season actually," Filek added.

As a non-profit society, their main sources of funding come through grants and donations, with fundraisers and services fees for using the camp being a part as well.

The fundraising goal for the camp is $40,000 for the generator. So far, last year's campground operators Kathy and Burt Cook have donated $5000 and a $2,500 donation has come from Margret Slack and David Pacey.

Three fundraising events are planned for the 2022 season, including A Hole in One Charity Golf Day on June 15, the Kettle Valley Railway charity train ride on Sep. 10 and a helicopter ball drop raffle on Oct. 22.

For more information on Agur Lake Camp or to donate, visit their website here.