Shaw reporting repair to service outage that spread from Kelowna to Penticton

UPDATED: 5:45 p.m.

Shaw is reporting that their services have now been stabilized and the outage issue is resolved.

ORIGINAL: 3:35 p.m.

Some Shaw customers in and between Penticton and Kelowna are currently experiencing an interruption to cable television, internet and home phone services.

Castanet readers are reporting a variety of issues with Shaw services in Penticton, Summerland and Okanagan Falls, with some completely without cable, internet and phone.

Shaw confirms on its website it is dealing with an outage in Kelowna and Penticton, and their technical crews have been dispatched to investigate the matter.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," their outage update stated.

It's not clear what is behind the outage at this point.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.