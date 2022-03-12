Drought concern in Okanagan Lake combines with flooding concerns through other areas this spring

Casey Richardson

There is concern for a drought this year as Okanagan lake levels sit three feet below where Penticton dam manager’s pool target is.

“We're still in that mode of trying to capture as much water as possible, because the lake is still very low, in comparison to our target elevations coming off of last year's drought and the heat dome, and just the water from the precipitation that did not show up last May and June,” Shaun Reimer, the Okanagan section head and Penticton dam manager said.

“Kalamalka Lake is much in the same situation, we've certainly got very, very low on it. We're looking to sort of capture as much water as we can to get us back into our sort of normal operating range.

Last year, the lake level was lowered in anticipation of the high snow pack levels combined with spring rain. But when the Okanagan saw an incredibly dry spring and summer, the low levels brought on a drought.

There is now a long way to go in terms of filling the lake.

“My projections right now say that we won't quite get there. But it's still pretty early and we're trying to get there,” Reimer added.

“One concern we would have is that we have another year, like last year, where we don't get those May and June rains, and then we get into an even worse position going through the summer and the winter.”

Latest snow pack data from the B.C. River Forecast Centre shows most regions in the Okanagan are on track for a "normal" year, with no regions currently flagged as at higher risk of flooding.

“The Okanagan snow pack coming off of our March 1, manual snow survey is projected at 86 per cent of normal. That's relatively low. Interestingly enough, that's the same as it was on March 1 of 2017. Which might be a little scary for people, although we certainly have different circumstances now than we did then.”

In 2017, rivers, streams, creeks and lakes all spilled their banks during the worst flooding the area has seen in decades. Although the Okanagan appeared headed for drought conditions with low snowpacks in the early months of the year, it began raining in March, and kept raining that year.

“The snowpack is just something that increases the risk of flooding, low snowpack will have a lower risk, high snowpack, higher risk, but none of those things mean that we will or won't have flooding either way.”

While there isn’t a large concern for Okanagan or Kalamalka lake to flood this year with their low levels, the colder spring forecasted by Environment Canada means other areas could be posed for risk.

“So what we can expect for the Okanagan area upcoming in the spring months is that generally the temperature trend should be below average. And that's to say that not every day will be cold, but you will have colder days than what you would normally see in spring sandwiched in between the normal day,” Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee explained.

“The outlook is a colder spring in general.”

The La Niña conditions could lead to snow packs staying up longer in the hills, leading to an "elevated risk'' for fresher-related flooding.

“With the fires, and you never know how the water is going to come off the hills, and what intensity it will,” Reimer said. “So if you get either a real heat spell with the snow in the hills, or if you get rain on snow, or a lot of rain, and that's exacerbated in some of those watersheds by the fires, the water will just come down those tributaries with a lot more intensity.”

“That's going to be something that everyone has to watch for this year.”

Recommendations are to continue to watch the weather forecasts for a heatwave through the freshet period or significant rainfall events, if you’re in an area close to creeks, or floodplains.