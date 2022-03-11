Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen produces video informing public on their role

Do you know what the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen does?

The RDOS has produced a new video highlighting the services, taxation and governance they provide, since they have heard from some residents who are unclear on what falls under their responsibility, and what is the purview of other levels of government.

Summerland resident Claira McDermid, 10, stars in the short video, asking common questions to learn what exactly the RDOS' role is for its member municipalities and rural areas.

The video was conceived as a fun way to share facts and information about some of the key functions of a regional district. RDOS planners Shannon Duong, Nikita Kheterpal, and Danielle DeVries are also featured in the video, along with RDOS Solid Waste Facilities Supervisor Don Hamilton.

“Some residents and property owners may not be aware of the differences between regional districts and municipalities,” says RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft.

“This video provides an overview of some of the 156 services provided by the RDOS, which include building inspection and permits, fire protection, trails, and transit.”

Regional districts also represent municipal residents on regional issues such as emergency planning, mosquito control, regional trails and the solid waste management plan.

The RDOS is one of the largest districts in the B.C. Interior, spanning from Manning Park to the west, bordering Peachland to the north, Anarchist Mountain to the east, and the United States border to the south.

Close to 90,000 people live within its borders, including residents of the six member municipalities: Summerland, Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos, and Princeton.

Find out more about the RDOS here.