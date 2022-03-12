Penticton Rotary Student of the Month cares deeply about others

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise has named its Student of the Month for March — Prabhleen Jagdey, an industrious and altruistic Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary.

Born and raised in Penticton’s vibrant Sikh community, Jagdey has learned exemplary citizenship from her mother, a dedicated licensed practical nurse at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Through her mother's example, Jagdey has developed a love for helping others.

She is passionately committed to making her school a better place through her strong leadership role in numerous fundraising and school-spirit-enhancing activities.

When she was in Grade 11, she led a Winter Clothing Drive for Penticton’s homeless as “a great way to spread warmth in our community.” She brought the project back this year again, resulting in the collection of 14 large boxes of clothing and footwear items for distribution to those in need.

Right now, Jagdey is overseeing the annual Soup Fundraiser. She has also championed various school spirit events, including Christmas Week, Christmas Concert, Halloween Week and Dress-up Days.

"[She is] a true leader whose tireless efforts are so appreciated and inspiring to staff and students alike, Prabh is actively involved in virtually all our leadership activities while instilling a sense of community and kindness to everyone,” said Gerri Hess, school counsellor.

Despite her jam-packed extramural schedule, Jagdey is an excellent student, with an average grade of 94 per cent in her intense academic workload.

“Mature beyond her years, Prabh is an absolute steward of positivity – a fitting quality given the grim global optics facing today’s youth. She views life’s adversities as providing an opening to work outside one’s comfort zone and gain new experiences and develop new skills. She also grasps the intrinsic value of the learning process as being more about the skills and experiences acquired in transit and not so much the final recorded grade," said science teacher Cory Hogg.

School is very important to Jagdey, as “it opens countless doors to acquire new knowledge, pursue new activities and develop new skills.”

She plays field hockey and has participated in musical theatre with the school.

"She truly embodies Maggie’s motto: ‘AIR: accountability, integrity and respect.’ Her graduation will leave some big cleats (and shoes) to fill," said field hockey coach and teacher Christy Bevington.

Jagdey works twice a week after school as a dining room server at Southwood Retirement Resort. Besides making enduring friendships, working there has taught her the value of time management.

“Prabhleen is one of our most loyal and dedicated dining room staff: thorough, patient, and empathetic with a welcoming smile for our seniors who love and adore her. She exemplifies leadership, self-confidence and esprit de corps," said Southwood Resort general manager Maureen Palm.

During quiet moments, Jagdey enjoys reading all types of books, crocheting, walks with her younger sister, quiet family dinners and hanging out with her long-time friends. She also loves playing the harmonium, a reed organ popular in Punjabi culture.

When she graduates, Jagdey plans to obtain a BSc in Nursing degree towards becoming a nurse practitioner and follow in her mother's footsteps to pursue a productive and rewarding career in healthcare.