Summerland seeking feedback on Eco-Village vision

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland is seeking community feedback on a Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan.

The idea is for a low-impact, environmentally sensitive residential development in the vicinity of the District's planned solar energy facility. Design includes connection to naturalized trails and transportation links to the downtown area.

An online public survey to collect feedback on the Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan is now open until March 28.

Find the draft plan for the Eco-Village here. Complete your survey and find project updates here.

The plan has been developed through engagement with adjacent landowners, recreational trail group stakeholders, the Penticton Indian Band, and through technical assessments on environmentally-sensitive habitat, geotechnical constraints, and significant cultural and heritage values, according to the District.