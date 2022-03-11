Penticton Chamber to welcome local Olympian Justin Kripps as keynote speaker

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming Summerland Olympian Justin Kripps as keynote speaker for its annual general meeting.

Kripps, who is a gold and bronze medal-winning bobsleigh athlete with the Canadian Olympic team, will speak on the topic of "Teamwork, Leadership, Perseverance & Overcoming Challenges in a High Pressure Environment."

The virtual event will take place on the evening of March 16 and is free to attend for Chamber of Commerce members spanning the valley from Enderby down to Osoyoos.

The meeting itself, commencing at 5:30 p.m., is to conduct the business of the Penticton Chamber of Commerce. The agenda will include, but will not be limited to:

Election of Board of Directors

Presentation of 2021 Financial Statements

The Business of the Organization as required

2021 Year in Review

Kripps will begin his keynote at 6:30 p.m.

