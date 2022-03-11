Penticton citizens hosting climate rally calling for movement on towards a greener future

Photo: File photo Climate action rally From September 2021

A rally is planned in Penticton to demand climate change action on Saturday morning.

Organizer Kerry Mewhort shared that concerned citizens are demanding that the government pass a Just Transition Act for establishing well-paid green jobs, and move the country away from its dependence on fossil fuel production.

Masks and social distancing are a personal choice at this event.

Masking mandates were lifted as of Friday.

The meetup is scheduled at 11 a.m. in front of the Service Canada office at 386 Ellis Street.