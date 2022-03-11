186852
186018
Penticton  

Penticton citizens hosting climate rally calling for movement on towards a greener future

Climate rally planned

- | Story: 362627

A rally is planned in Penticton to demand climate change action on Saturday morning.

Organizer Kerry Mewhort shared that concerned citizens are demanding that the government pass a Just Transition Act for establishing well-paid green jobs, and move the country away from its dependence on fossil fuel production.

Masks and social distancing are a personal choice at this event.

Masking mandates were lifted as of Friday.

The meetup is scheduled at 11 a.m. in front of the Service Canada office at 386 Ellis Street.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News