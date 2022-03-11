Cawston farmer awarded best farmer in B.C. and Yukon, headed to national competition

Photo: Twitter: Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers Program

A Cawston farmer will be representing BC and the Yukon as a part of this year’s Outstanding Young Farmer awards at the national championships in Saskatoon at the end of November.

Gurpreet Lidder of Lidder’s Produce was announced as the best young farmer for the region on Thursday.

Judging for the regional awards was completed in Abbotsford on March 8.

Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program began in 1979, set up to recognize young farmers who continue to build their farming career, operations and contributions to the well-being of the community.

Nominees must be farm operators between 18 and 39 who derive a minimum of two-thirds of their income from their farm operations.

From the nominees, one farming couple is selected from each of the program’s seven regional recognition events to head to the nationals. Two of the seven honourees are chosen by the judges to be named Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers.