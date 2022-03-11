Ministry works on removing damaged Princeton bridge west of KVR, no plans to replace

Photo: Contributed

Flood repair work has started just west of the Princeton tunnel on the KVR trail after the floods caused major damage to the area, and a bridge is being removed with no plan to replace it.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development shared that the portion of the bridge is being removed to ensure it won't add further risk to public, environment or property.

"The removal project is planned to be completed by April 1, 2022," the ministry added.

At this time, the Town of Princeton is asking that all trail users refrain from using the trail through the tunnel until the bridge work is completed.

The ministry said it currently has no plans for replacing the bridge.