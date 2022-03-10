Blasted Church Vineyards welcomes chef from Front Street Brasserie

Photo: Contributed

The co-owner and executive chef of one of Penticton’s favourite spots is moving on to a new venture, joining the team at Blasted Church Vineyards.

The winery announced the hiring of John Burke on Thursday, as he heads the new food program for The House, the tasting room, and special events.

Burke holds more than 20 years of experience in the culinary industry, beginning his career in Vancouver at the prestigious Wedgewood Hotel.

From there, Burke worked in the kitchens of multiple Vancouver restaurants and Okanagan eateries, including Hillside Bistro and The Bench Market.

He’s spent the last six years as co-owner and executive chef of Front Street Brasserie.

Burke will be working alongside his wife, and former Front Street Brasserie business partner Lisa Baxter-Burke, who is the new experience manager at Blasted Church Vineyards.

The House is Blasted Church’s new tasting space at the Okanagan Falls winery, which will feature wine pairings and showcase chef Burke’s cooking demos.