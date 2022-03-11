On the Street: Does the rise in gas prices change how and when you drive?

Casey Richardson

Gas prices are packing a punch in BC, seeing some stations soar over the $2 per litre mark in the Okanagan.

While a slight mid-week dip in the price of oil lowered costs for a brief time, the prices for gas across Canada is expected to keep rising heading forward.

Date obtained from Natural Resources Canada shows the daily national average retail price for gasoline was $1.87 per litre on Wednesday.

Castanet hit the street to ask if the rise in prices are changing how and when people drive?

From the people we spoke with, most of them commented the increase wouldn't impact their daily drives around town. But for some, it may limit recreational activities and travel later on.

- With files from The Canadian Press