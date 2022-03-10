Vote now for branding name of local Penticton breweries

Photo: Contributed

What should Penticton's brewery collective be officially called?

The eight craft breweries that call Penticton home launched a contest to get public input into an official branding name — similar to Brewers Row in Port Moody or Yeast Van in East Vancouver — last month.

After receiving almost 4,000 name ideas were submitted by 1,376 people, they have narrowed it down to the final four.

Now, the voting begins.

The final four are Brewticton, PenCity Brewers, Peach City Brewers and Penticton Beer Blocks.

Anyone over 19 is eligible to cast their vote online.

The person behind the winning name will win a gift pack valued at $500 with gifts from Abandoned Rail Brewing (Naramata Bench, opening Spring 2022), Bad Tattoo Brewing, Barley Mill Brewpub, Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Neighbourhood Brewing, Slackwater Brewing & Tin Whistle Brewing.

Voting concludes March 18. Cast your ballot here.