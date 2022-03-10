Penticton's first 'Juniorpreneurs' program concludes with kids brimming with creative business ideas

Photo: Contributed The winners of the first Penticton Juniorpreneur program.

The first ever class of the brand-new Juniorpreneur program in Penticton has graduated, having spent five weeks learning the basics of business and designing their own entrepreneurship dreams.

The group of kids aged 15-18 learned a step-by-step process for creating and launching their own businesses, culminating in a Dragon's Den-style pitch meeting in front of local industry leaders acting as judges on Tuesday night.

This session was so competitive that the judges couldn't pick just one winner.

They settled on Caden, who has created a business called Baking City specializing in gluten-free creations, and Avery, who is taking commissions for her realistic drawings of people's loved ones and pets.

The judges raved about Caden's baking and presentation skills, and Avery's clear talent and passion.

The winners are receiving gift certificates from LocoLanding Adventure Park in Penticton, The Peach, and Lickity Splitz Ice Cream as well as $25 from Elevation Woodworks, $25 from Graphically Hip, and will be featured on the HipNation podcast from program sponsor Graphically Hip.

Graphically Hip partnered with the Okanagan School of the Arts to make the program happen, along with other community sponsors.

Registration is now open for their next round of Juniorpreneur. It takes place every Tuesday between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Community Futures Penticton at a cost of $80 for kids aged 15-18.

Find out more and scoop a spot before they fill up here.

Follow along with the past and future Juniorpreneurs and their businesses on Facebook here.