Photo: Contributed

The face of Penticton's FireSmart Program will now be overseeing a new department.

Britany Seibert was announced as the new Emergency Program Coordinator on Thursday.

In her previous role as FireSmart Coordinator, Seibert was active in helping prepare homes, neighbourhoods and builders with best practices to protect during wildfires.

She will now oversee the City’s Emergency Program, Emergency Operations Centre, wildfire preparedness and mitigation.