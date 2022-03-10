Okanagan Humane Society's medical emergency fund helps a local pup keep her leg after severe injury

Casey Richardson

It's been an especially hard few months for one Okanagan resident, who was pushed out of his home in Vernon for weeks by the wildfires, and then displaced by the floods, only to have finally settled in a new home in Kaleden to find his family's pup in need of a costly surgery.

William Poitras has a five-month-old Bernese Mountain-Cane Corso mix named Mylie, which he chose for his daughter.

“Yes, I got her for my daughter, but at the same time, with COVID and restrictions, not being able to do much or go visit around, it's just me and her. There's a habit of having somebody around, her sweet character and I don't know, I don't think I could replace her,” he said.

Mylie had been by Poitras’ side since the beginning, following him around while he worked at home and coming to job sites that were suitable for a dog to join in.

At the end of one work day on a farm, things changed.

“She ended up getting hurt, I believe she got kicked by a horse,” he explained. “When we came back home, when she came in she's kind of limping around a bit.”

Poitras watched carefully over his dog for the next few days, but she didn’t improve.

Once Mylie was looked at by an emergency vet, Poitras was quoted close to $5000 for the operation in order to fix her leg. He was also given an option for $2000 in order to amputate.

“I didn't want my dog to lose a leg…I knew this had to be taken care of right away, I didn't want my dog to suffer,'' he added.

“I was really struggling because I knew the money that I had coming in was not anywhere close to the source that I wanted.”

Through connections in the community and a Penticton Indian Band member’s rescue group, Poitras was able to find the Okanagan Humane Society’s emergency medical funding program.

“We understand that situations happen, emergencies happen. This can happen really to anybody, at any time and we've seen some hard times fall on a lot of people over the last couple years with COVID,” Marni Adams, the Okanagan Humane Society fund development advisor said.

“We've also seen a really strong demonstration of the importance of animal companionship in this time as well.”

One of the main priorities for Okanagan Humane Society is to have pets and people stay together and remain together.

“In this case with Miley, it was an unfortunate accident. Will was just not in the financial position to be able to take care of the bill at the time.”

Mylie was able to get her surgery through the society’s pet assistance program on Tuesday and has since been recovering well.

This program is set up to help individuals facing financial barriers look after their pets with emergency veterinary care. Applicants do need to apply and qualify for this program.

“We're not here to judge anybody or any situation, we are here to help as often and as much as we can, for all the animals that we serve,” Adams explained.

“I'd like for other people who may be in the same scenario, your hands may be tied, to know there's opportunity… there is help out there,” Poitras added.

“People [can] have that opportunity to not only save their dog or their leg or be able to follow through with these procedures without being swamped too hard with these financial burdens.”

In order to keep the program going, the volunteer run organization is in need of donations.

“We do rely on support from the community in order to help Miley and animals like Miley,” Adams said, adding they receive no government funding.

“That's really our goal is to be able to say yes to as many animals as we can. But in order to do that, we do need the funding.”

To find out more about the Okanagan Humane Society, or to donate, visit their website here.