Final call for tickets to hilarious Canadian comic in Penticton

Contributed

It's the final call for tickets to see beloved Canadian comic Tim Nutt live in Penticton.

Nutt has been making audiences laugh across North America in comedy clubs such as Yuk Yuks and The Laugh Shop through touring with the Just for Laughs National Showcase. He has also gone overseas to perform for troops.



Local audiences may recognize him from TV or from SirusXM satellite radio, where they play both of his hit comedy albums, or on CBC radio’s hit comedy series, The Debaters.

Nutt is bringing his show to the Cleland Community Theatre in Penticton this Friday.



“Last weekend Tim played to a sold-out crowd of 300 plus in Salmon Arm and the energy and laughter were unreal,” says Rob Balsdon from Train Wreck Comedy, which is producing the show.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 25 months since we've played to full-capacity crowds. Stand-up comedy is designed for large audiences because laughter is contagious, especially with a comedian as funny as Tim Nutt owning the stage.”



Nutt's show in West Kelowna Thursday night is already sold out and tickets are selling fast for his date in Penticton Friday.

Tickets are on sale while they last at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.