Penticton Indian Band shares free-range horse concerns, but says response and mitigation is not simple

Photo: Castanet Staff A loose horse walks down a busy road in West Bench in this Castanet file photo.

The Penticton Indian Band says it shares frustrations with its local and surrounding communities over free-roaming horses that have recently been spotted along highway corridors north and south of Penticton.

"To be clear, the Penticton Band are not owners of the horses and the Penticton Band does not own horses," reads a media release from the Band head office Friday.

"The horses are owned by members of the Penticton Band and are the responsibility of the horse owners."

Communications coordinator with the Band Lesley Gabriel wrote they have been receiving complaint calls from their own community members, and recognize that the horses have been "a frustrating topic for many years," causing damage to property and acting as a safety threat along roadways.

Penticton and area social media groups have seen an uptick in posts in recent days sharing concern about spotting the animals on highway shoulders, and the animals' health.

The PIB is reaching out to horse owners to remind them to be responsible, but aggravating factors are in play.

Cattleguards are packed with snow, rendering them useless in keeping the horses contained. The PIB has also received reports of fences being cut where off-road vehicles illegally enter reserve land, and reports of horses on reserve land that do not belong to band members and have been illegally turned loose.

"We will work to confirm this and identify the owners," the Band said in their news release.

They added that the PIB remains interested in keeping everyone, including the horses, safe, but it is not their responsibility as an administration to care for animals owned by community members.

"We currently have a draft Animal Control and Range Use By-Law which we hope to bring forward to the community early in this new year. In the meantime we will continue to reach out and contact the owners when calls or complaints are received."