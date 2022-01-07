186142
186326
Penticton  

Penticton Indian Band shares free-range horse concerns, but says response and mitigation is not simple

Free-range horse concerns

- | Story: 356410

The Penticton Indian Band says it shares frustrations with its local and surrounding communities over free-roaming horses that have recently been spotted along highway corridors north and south of Penticton.

"To be clear, the Penticton Band are not owners of the horses and the Penticton Band does not own horses," reads a media release from the Band head office Friday.

"The horses are owned by members of the Penticton Band and are the responsibility of the horse owners."

Communications coordinator with the Band Lesley Gabriel wrote they have been receiving complaint calls from their own community members, and recognize that the horses have been "a frustrating topic for many years," causing damage to property and acting as a safety threat along roadways.

Penticton and area social media groups have seen an uptick in posts in recent days sharing concern about spotting the animals on highway shoulders, and the animals' health.

The PIB is reaching out to horse owners to remind them to be responsible, but aggravating factors are in play.

Cattleguards are packed with snow, rendering them useless in keeping the horses contained. The PIB has also received reports of fences being cut where off-road vehicles illegally enter reserve land, and reports of horses on reserve land that do not belong to band members and have been illegally turned loose.

"We will work to confirm this and identify the owners," the Band said in their news release.

They added that the PIB remains interested in keeping everyone, including the horses, safe, but it is not their responsibility as an administration to care for animals owned by community members.

"We currently have a draft Animal Control and Range Use By-Law which we hope to bring forward to the community early in this new year. In the meantime we will continue to reach out and contact the owners when calls or complaints are received."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

186868
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4598917
405-3533 Carrington Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$394,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


183699


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Gouda
Gouda Penticton SPCA >


176461


TGIF Gifs

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs (2)
Galleries
Sir Sidney Poitier dead at 94
Showbiz
Sidney Poitier has died. The 'Guess Who's Coming To...
Thunderstruck
Must Watch
A very talented trio.
Friday Fails- January 7, 2021
Galleries
Bad days happen…


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185423