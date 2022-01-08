RDOS budget feedback phase begins after first reading

Photo: Contributed Finance manager for the RDOS Jim Zaffino at Thursday's board meeting.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has completed its first reading of the 2022 budget, moving the progress along to the public engagement process.

Next steps will be for staff to create budget summaries for each electoral area, which will be publicly available on the district's YouTube channel, and dates will be set for virtual information meetings until the public engagement period ends on Feb. 10.

Detailed draft budgets can be found here for perusal.

Second reading of the budget is scheduled for Feb. 17, and a third reading and adoption tentatively planned for Mar. 3.

That timeline was adopted at Thursday's RDOS board meeting, after manager of finance Jim Zaffino explained it leaves some wiggle room for last-minute adjustment before the legally mandated budget deadline of March 31.

"I want to give enough time for the public consultation. That's important, that we're transparent, and it does allow you as the directors to have as many meetings as you like," Zaffino said.

"I'm making myself available to whatever your needs are. Yes, [public consultation] is not gonna be in person and that's unfortunate, but we are going to try our best."

Any members of the public with questions about the draft budget can email [email protected] bc.ca, or drop or send a letter to the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton.

At Thursday's meeting, the board gave early approval to a few time-sensitive items included in the 2022 budget.

"Sometimes it's necessary, either to beat out other municipalities, regional districts, because we want to go out for tender, and we're not competing at two, three months from now where everybody else is, or there's a need for the position [to be filled]," Zaffino explained.

The board approved an assessment of the Meadow Valley Aquifer for $101,736, development of an Okanagan Falls Sewer Master Plan at a cost of $152,603, and replacement of a section of the North Naramata Watermain in concert with a developer in a cost-efficient manner for $254,339.

They also approved hiring of a finance department accountant following a recent retirement, hiring of a building and bylaw enforcement officer following a backlog and purchases by the Keremeos Fire Department to upgrade some equipment and systems in advance of fire season.

The RDOS will also soon be considering proposed changes to fees and service bylaws that cover various services like water systems, landfills and planning and development.

Further information and an opportunity to give feedback to the budget and other ongoing RDOS projects can be found here.