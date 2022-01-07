Learn the art of improv through an intensive workshop in Penticton this winter

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton local with extensive Canada-wide improv experience is partnering the Penticton and District Community Arts Council for two intensive improv classes this winter through the Arts Matter program.

Isaac Gilbert studied at improv schools in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto to hone his craft, then founded Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative in 2016, and has been teaching and performing in the Okanagan Valley ever since. Gilbert also ran for city council in 2018 and 2021.

Known from popular shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?, improv is a unique theatre discipline that teaches spontaneity, character and world building, and the ability to laugh at your mistakes.

The workshops will be 20 hours total over five Sundays starting Jan. 16 at the Leir House Cultural Centre in Penticton. Gilbert will host a morning class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and his partner in Peach Gravy Cain Critchlow, another accomplished artist, will host the afternoon session.

Participants will learn improv in a fun, safe environment.

Learn more and sign up here.