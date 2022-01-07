City of Penticton over the worst of snow clearing, now monitoring for floods as temperatures rise

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes Crews clearing piles of snow from parking spots on Main Street Friday morning.

Very little new snow overnight was good news for City of Penticton crews Friday.

All streets in the city have now had at least one initial pass with equipment as of Friday afternoon, and more work is underway.

The focuses moving forward are:

Continuing to move the snow back and widen streets throughout the city

Attention to areas requiring hand shovelling, such as transit stops

Clearing catch basins and monitoring streets for flood risks as temperatures rise

Wrapping up urgent snow needs by end of day and returning to regular operations.

Any members of the public who feel their street has not received an initial pass can let the City know at 250-490-2500, or use the online form here.

The City also asks anyone who sees streets flooding to contact them immediately. Assistance in clearing catch basins is greatly appreciated.

The forecast for Penticton moving into the weekend is temperatures hovering around or above zero, with mostly clear skies.