City of Penticton holding contest to recognize locals helping neighbours in need with winter-weather tasks

Photo: City of Penticton

Know a local "snow angel" who deserves recognition?

The City of Penticton is opening a contest to allow locals to nominate neighbours who have gone above and beyond shovelling snow in the community.

When snow and ice accumulate, it can be tough for seniors and people with limited ability to clear their sidewalks, or get around when other walkways are not tended to.

The City wants to recognize neighbours who help out with shovelling for those who can't.

Share a picture of your local snow angel helping out in the comments section on the City Facebook page — whether they are clearing snow or doing some other winter-weather related deed — for a change to win a $100 gift card.

If you don't have a picture, or don't want to share publicly, just share the name with the City of Penticton via private message on Facebook to include it in the draw.

Contest runs until the end of the day Monday, Jan. 10.

City crews remain at work clearing roadways on a priority basis, and remind residents that property-adjacent sidewalks should be cleared by 11 a.m. daily after a snow event.