Princeton mayor calls on federal government for help and leadership as town overwhelmed by flood recovery bills

Chelsea Powrie

Nearly two months after devastating floods swept through the small town of Princeton, the mayor is calling on the federal government to step up and lend a hand with mounting recovery costs that threaten to translate into major tax hikes for an already beleaguered community.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said Thursday he estimates recovery costs are pushing $10 million at this point. Disaster Financial Assistance works on an 80/20 basis — the province pays 80 per cent, and the municipality pays the remainder, which in Princeton's case is climbing upwards of $2 million.

"$2 million doesn't sound like a lot of money when you're thinking government. But when you talk about a town the size of ours, our total tax roll is just under $3 million last year," Coyne said.

"That's a significant tax increase, we're looking at close to a 70 per cent tax increase, if we have to go through taxation."

Other options, like internal or external borrowing, are on the table, but that still trickles down to the taxpayer eventually.

What Coyne would like to see is the federal government, which has repeatedly stated its commitment to tackling climate change issues and has promised $5 billion to BC for recovery, directing some money to Princeton and other impacted small communities struggling to tread water.

"We were thankful for that money coming to the province. But in the bigger scheme of things, we're talking billions of dollars and we were asking for a very small piece of that pie. If it's just the $2 million, and that's what we get, then that's what we get. But at the end of the day, if we're going to look at that $5 billion and how that's going to unroll, I'd like to see at least a percentage of that go to our municipality," Coyne said.

"I've got 10 per cent of my population displaced. That's a large chunk of my population. And I don't think we're asking for more money than than what we need. But I would like to see some sort of movement from the federal government to step up and at least pick up the 20 per cent [of the Disaster Financial Assistance] for us."

Princeton's Member of Parliament Dan Albas, who also represents the Nicola Valley and Central Okanagan, addressed the issue in the House of Commons this week, asking Prime Minister Trudeau to commit to helping flood-affected communities like Princeton and Merritt with recovery well out of their cost range.

Coyne said he has been grateful so far for support from all levels of local representative government, including MLA Roly Russell, who went through historic floods in his hometown of Grand Forks in 2018, MP Albas and even neighbouring MP Richard Cannings, all of whom have been champions of getting funding and attention to the Princeton area.

"But what it really feels like it's missing is that support from the actual party in power. And, you know, we hear on TV or read it, the prime minister saying 'We're going to support you, and we're going to be there for you.' But actions haven't so much said that," Coyne said.

"A town the size of ours is not going to be the one who's going to fight climate change in this country all by themselves. It needs to be a bigger discussion. And there needs to be some real money on the table for communities like ours that are getting hit time and time again from these events."

Many locals are still struggling with lost or damaged homes and businesses. People from around the province and beyond stepped up to help when the floods first happened, and Coyne is grateful for all donations and the volunteers who showed up to contribute.

Donations to the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen are still appreciated. The Foundation has set up a specific fund to funnel money directly to the people in need, and Coyne said some money has already been distributed.

"I know their goal, the CFSOS', goal was to to go for a million dollars. I hope we can get more than that. A million dollars doesn't go very far these days when you're talking, you know, almost 300 households out of their homes," Coyne said, adding that the municipality is working with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on making sure some of the money can reach rural neighbours outside of town boundaries who were also impacted by flooding.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I mean, we're going to be looking at this for a couple years."

Coyne extended his heartfelt thanks to every community member, staffer, emergency responder, volunteer and more who have spent countless long hours and taken very few breaks over the past weeks.

"It was a long haul and I just hope that everybody understands how grateful we are for everything they've done for us."

To donate directly to Princeton and area flood victims, click here.