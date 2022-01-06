Penticton RCMP said missing woman is found safe

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 6:24 p.m.

Kaeleigh-Lynne Eden, who was reported missing, has been located safe and sound.

On Thursday afternoon Penticton RCMP asked for the public’s help to find Eden.

RCMP said they wanted to confirm the 27 year old’s well being.

On Thursday evening police said Eden was located.

Police said Eden was found with information from the public.

“Penticton RCMP wish to thank all those that assisted us to locate Ms. EDEN; without public cooperation and engagement police work is exponentially more difficult. This result brought a lot of people timely peace of mind” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

The Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Kaeleigh-Lynne Eden.

Police say they are having trouble locating the 27-year-old and want to confirm her well-being.

Eden is described as five-foot-seven, 115 pounds,with a thin build and black hair.

She also has a tattoo near her right eye.

If anyone has recently seen Eden, or knows where she is you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.