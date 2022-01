Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Kaeleigh-Lynne Eden.

Police say they are having trouble locating the 27-year-old and want to confirm her well-being.

Eden is described as five-foot-seven, 115 pounds,with a thin build and black hair.

She also has a tattoo near her right eye.

If anyone has recently seen Eden, or knows where she is you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.