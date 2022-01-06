186142
Penticton  

Deadline for municipal employees to get vaccinated passes, City of Penticton sees 99 per cent compliance

Vax compliance high at City

- | Story: 356285

Ninety-nine per cent of Penticton municipal staffers have complied with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy that came into effect this week.

The City confirmed the numbers Thursday, and noted that all of council has also complied.

The policy required all staff and council members to have proof of full vaccination or enter a request for accommodation by Jan. 4, 2022.

“Employee and public safety has been a top priority throughout the pandemic and this policy is an additional measure to help ensure City workplaces, staff and the public are as safe as possible,” said acting general manager of finance and administration Angela Campbell.

“These are extraordinary circumstances and we were very pleased to see the level of compliance with the policy.”

The City will now begin meeting with staff who have not complied, and working with those who have requested accommodation to review those asks.

If, in a few weeks, staff are not vaccinated or do not have an approved accommodation plan, they will not be allowed back to work.

The City's active workforce includes 331 staff members.

Other municipal hubs in the Okanagan Valley, including the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna and City of Vernon, also have vaccine mandates for employees.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

186854
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4607364
3220 Hilltown Dr #24
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
185936




Send us your News Tips!


185150


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Snowball
Snowball Penticton SPCA >


185150


Gordon Ramsay won’t retire

Showbiz
Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire. The 55-year-old chef insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple...
Parenting humour
Galleries
Who can relate?
Dog demands to play outside
Must Watch
DEMANDS.
Gal Gadot: My Cleopatra will be sexy and smart
Showbiz
Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be both...
A mountain of snow
Must Watch
It only takes one touch with a stick to start an avalanche off...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
186626