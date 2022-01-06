186142
Penticton  

Highway 3 closed west of Princeton

Hwy 3 closed, again

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

A new incident has now closed Highway 3 west of Princeton.

Just under 17 km of the roadway is closed between Whipsaw Creek Rd. and Gold Mtn Rd. due to downed power lines.

An estimated time of reopening is not available.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Highway 3 east of Hope has now been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, reports DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 2:20 p.m.

Downed power lines have closed the only major route open to passenger vehicles between the Interior and the Lower Mainland.

DriveBC reports all lanes are blocked on Highway 3 16 kilometres east of Hope, due to hydro lines across the road.

Assessment is in progress. The next update is scheduled for 4 p.m. PST.

The Coquihalla, which is currently only open to commercial vehicle use, was also blocked by a crash this morning.

The only other way to get to the coast from the Southern Interior would be along Highway 99. That route is currently under a travel advisory due to the avalanche danger, and DriveBC says it could close at any time.

