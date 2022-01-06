186852
Penticton  

Summerland snow mitigation behind schedule due to snowplow mechanical difficulties

Down one snowplow

- | Story: 356276

Downtown Summerland is unlikely to be clear of snow until Friday morning, the district says.

In a social media update Thursday afternoon, the district advised the community that in addition to the heavy snowfall overnight, one of their snowplows is down for the count with mechanical issues.

"It is anticipated that the downtown core will be cleared early tomorrow morning when parked vehicles will not impede removal efforts," they wrote.

Motorists are urged to use caution and drive slowly on local roads while the weather event continues, and limit driving to essential trips only.

Another snowfall warning is in effect for the region Friday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

184874
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4607364
3220 Hilltown Dr #24
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


183812


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Snowball
Snowball Penticton SPCA >


186329


Gordon Ramsay won’t retire

Showbiz
Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire. The 55-year-old chef insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple...
Parenting humour
Galleries
Who can relate?
Dog demands to play outside
Must Watch
DEMANDS.
Gal Gadot: My Cleopatra will be sexy and smart
Showbiz
Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be both...
A mountain of snow
Must Watch
It only takes one touch with a stick to start an avalanche off...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
186626