Summerland snow mitigation behind schedule due to snowplow mechanical difficulties

Downtown Summerland is unlikely to be clear of snow until Friday morning, the district says.

In a social media update Thursday afternoon, the district advised the community that in addition to the heavy snowfall overnight, one of their snowplows is down for the count with mechanical issues.

"It is anticipated that the downtown core will be cleared early tomorrow morning when parked vehicles will not impede removal efforts," they wrote.

Motorists are urged to use caution and drive slowly on local roads while the weather event continues, and limit driving to essential trips only.

Another snowfall warning is in effect for the region Friday.