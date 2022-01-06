Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen keeping hopeful eye on warming trends in forecast as risk of ice jams looms

Photo: RDOS

Warming trends in the forecast could be good news for rural Similkameen River-adjacent residents, as a shift in weather may ease the looming threat of ice jams.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen CAO Bill Newell gave the board of directors an update at Thursday's meeting, explaining that several properties by the waterway in both rural Princeton and rural Keremeos remain on alert Thursday.

An ice jam first occurred around Christmas in the river, and the RDOS put out a warning Wednesday ahead of an incoming storm that residents near the water should be prepared to pack and go on short notice, even if they were not under official alert. Ice jams can be extremely hazardous if they break suddenly, causing water to rise rapidly in as little as a few minutes.

But the forecast shows temperatures are expected to start rising gradually and the sun to come out over the weekend, with even warmer trends next week.

"[We're] just keeping an eye on it, hopefully with the warm weather coming the ice starts moving and we'll get out of that one," Newell said Thursday.

A state of local emergency was previously put in place in Area H rural Princeton, Newell said, due to five properties that Newell described as "uninhabitable" due to damage, or that cannot be accessed. But he explained that the district will not be seeking to extend that emergency state when it expires.

"We don't need a state of local emergency in order to maintain orders right now. We'll try and address them, and if not, if the properties or the houses themselves are no longer habitable, we would do that through notice on title, and if necessary, injunctive action to get them removed," Newell said.

Find the latest updates from the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre, including maps of properties on alert or order and information on how to access flood recovery services and prepare for future incidents here.