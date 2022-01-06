Penticton sees 11 centimetres of snow, city urges patience and safety precautions

Photo: City of Penticton

With a dump of 11 centimetres of snow overnight in Penticton, according to Environment Canada, city crews are all-hands-on-deck in cleanup mode and encouraging residents to stay at home if they can.

"Consider staying home today to allow our crews to safely carry out operations to get the roads safe for travel," the municipality shared on social media Thursday morning.

"We all have a role to play in removing snow and ice. To protect neighbours and residents, property owners are required to clear sidewalks before 11 a.m. on the morning after a snow fall."

Residents are also reminded to clean off the entirety of cars before hitting the road, and leave extra time to drive slow.

And something that often gets forgotten but is key to public safety is fire hydrants.

"It can be difficult to find our fire hydrants. Please shovel out and around your fire hydrants three feet. This will help our Fire Department find them and use them if there is a fire."

Frequently asked questions about the city's snow clearing policies, which are prioritized in three phases of importance to keeping travel flowing around the city, can be found here.