Skiers caught in avalanche southwest of Penticton

Photo: Avalanche Canada

One skier was partially buried when a pair of avalanches came down southwest of Penticton last Friday.

A group of 8 was skiing in the Power 8 Bowl, between Highway 3 and Highway 3A, in the Hedley area around 1:30 p.m. on December 31, when the slides hit.

According to a report filed through the Avalanche Canada Mountain Information Network, the first of three skiers involved triggered a small size 1 slide while ski cutting. The second skier went past the initial drop-in point and another avalanche was triggered on a similar feature. This one was a size 2 slide.

The person dropped their poles and deployed their air bag. The two other skiers found the victim partially buried with the airbag above ground. When they were dug out, snow was partially obstructing the person’s airway, but the skier wasn’t injured.

The slides left a debris pile 2 metres deep.

The current avalanche hazard in the region is considerable, and with the fresh snowfall this week, backcountry users should exercise extreme caution and check conditions before heading out.