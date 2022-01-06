186889
Penticton  

Osoyoos Desert Centre captures hive of activity on night cameras

Desert comes alive at night

Contributed Osoyoos Desert Centre

Have you ever wondered what goes on in Canada's only desert when the sun goes down?

The Osoyoos Desert Centre, the non-profit society that oversees 67 acres of the rare semi-arid ecosystem surrounding Osoyoos, wondered too, after attempts to spread seeds of more local plants like showy milkwood, which is great for pollinators like butterflies and bees, were fruitless.

Staff discovered that after spreading the seeds, they were mostly gone by morning. They set up a camera this fall to find the culprits.

At night, the desert came to life, captured in a short timelapse video the centre shared this week.

Deer mice, rabbits and other rodents came out in droves to feed, scooping up the seeds to either eat or stash for colder days to come.

It's part of why the centre uses tree planters to replenish certain species, rather than simply dropping seeds from the air, which would be cheaper.

Find out more about the Osoyoos Desert Centre and the unique and fragile ecosystem that lives in the semi-arid region around Osoyoos here.

