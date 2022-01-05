RDOS Emergency Operations Centre issues warning to Similkameen River-adjacent properties over potential incoming ice jams

Photo: RDOS The Similkameen River choked by ice in early January 2022.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to monitor and support potential ice jam events, as the Interior braces for an expected winter storm coming in overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

Evacuation alerts issued by the EOC close to the Similkameen River in rural Princeton and Keremeos remain in place, and can be found here.

If you live near the Similkameen River, the EOC asks you prepared to leave on short notice even if your property is not under alert.

Ice jams can cause water levels to rise in just minutes or over hours, and can also release suddenly, sending a sudden rush of water downstream. Have a plan, have an emergency kit, and consider preparing with sandbags.

More information can be found on the EOC website here.

Contact the EOC Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm at 250-490-4225. In case of an emergency, call 911.

The expected heavy snow and cold temperatures may also cause power outages and icy road conditions throughout southwestern British Columbia, so now is the time to prepare.

RDOS residents can sign up for Voyent Alert notifications via email, text or telephone as to changing emergency conditions here.