Penticton  

Penticton Andrew Sheret staff raise nearly $4K for local kids

Raised cash to help kids

Penticton's Andrew Sheret Limited has stepped up in a big way for the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

The local store presented a $3,760 cheque to the charity to support their work helping local families with travel costs to and from BC Children's Hospital, and with select medical expenses.

The SOCC also contributes to local projects that better the lives of children, such as parks, playgrounds and little libraries.

Staff at the local Andrew Sheret, one of 27 across BC, worked hard on the fundraiser on top of their already busy schedules.

The SOCC is thrilled by the support, and grateful. Find out more about the SOCC here.

