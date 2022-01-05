186852
186018
Penticton  

Penticton's Structurlam celebrates completion of latest project on Vancouver Island, featuring innovative new seismic safety features

Advances in mass timber

- | Story: 356153

Penticton-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam has celebrated a major success this week with the opening of its latest development on Vancouver Island with innovative new earthquake safety measures.

In partnership with Design Build Services and Aspect Structural Engineers, Structurlam provided all the mass timber for the five-story "Terminus at District 56" in Langford, a mix of retail and commercial spaces.

The building contains the first buckling-restrained braces housed within a timber frame, especially important given the active seismic zone where it is located.

“The Terminus project sets a high precedent for mass timber construction and meets a variety of structural considerations, including fire ratings, seismic benchmarks and structural performance, all while providing the desired aesthetic,” said Hardy Wentzel, CEO of Structurlam.

“The completion of the building is a big win for all involved."

Next door, a project called Tallwood 1 is underway, a 12-storey mass timber tower built under revised BC Building Codes announced in 2018 that increased the allowed height for mass timber buildings.

Manufactured mass timber is a sustainable category of building construction featuring structural laminated wood components for walls, roofs, floors, beams and columns.

Structurlam describes its economic benefit as offering the ability to design, model and prefabricate the structural elements of a project offsite, accelerating on-site production schedule compared to traditional on-site building with steel and concrete.

The company has production facilities in Okanagan Falls, Penticton, Oliver and in Conway, Arkansas in the U.S.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

183695
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$749,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


183238


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Batman
Batman Penticton SPCA >


176461


Celebs that have stopped aging

Galleries
These celebrities look amazing, then and now! Mario Lopez at 25 Mario Lopez now at 48 Paul Rudd at 28 Paul Rudd now at 52 Dennis...
Celebs that have stopped aging (2)
Galleries
Halle Berry at 31 Halle Berry at 55 Kate Winslet 25 years ago at...
Car backs into garage door
Must Watch
“My niece backed out of the garage and did not realize the...
Andy Cohen won’t apologise for NYE drunk broadcast
Showbiz
Andy Cohen won't be "shamed" for being drunk on New...
OMG photos
Galleries
This gallery is very weird, brace yourselves.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
182542
185423