Osoyoos society dedicated to monitoring lake health receives much-needed boost from local thrift store after tough few years

Photo: Neil Bousquet Osoyoos Lake Water Quality's President, Birgit Arnstein accepts a $500?cheque?from Lynette Gates, of the United Church Thrift Shop. The?OLWQS?will use?the?money to continue the society's important work in?monitoring?and protecting the integrity of Osoyoos Lake.

The Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society is thrilled by and grateful for a donation from the local United Church Thrift Store.

The store stepped in with a $500 donation, an especially welcome boon after a difficult few years.

""Like many volunteer-driven organizations in the Okanagan, the OLWQS has been handcuffed by the COVID pandemic, in its ability to raise funds through special events such as our annual Beer & Burger fundraiser," said Birgit Arnstein, OLWQS president.



"It's been a struggle to raise money to continue our role in protecting the integrity of Osoyoos Lake. However, our members have worked very hard to be vigilant in monitoring issues such as conservation, pollution and lake management and protection."

Arnstein said this kind of inter-community support and donation is vital, and part of what makes Osoyoos great.

The money will go toward ongoing water quality testing in the Canadian side of the lake, including monitoring pH, temperature, specific conductance, dissolved oxygen and water clarity, and ongoing maintenance on the pontoon boat from which they conduct their research.