186852
Penticton  

Yard waste suspended for two months in Penticton, and garbage collection to happen earlier

Waste collection changes

- | Story: 356143

Penticton residents are reminded that during January and February, yard waste is temporarily suspended due to cold weather.

Garbage and recycling remain on their regular cycle, but during garbage-only weeks, carts will be emptied earlier than normal, so residents should be extra sure to have their bins out by 7 a.m.

Any missed collections can be reported to Waste Connections Canada at 250-490-3888 or email [email protected]

Residents are asked to ensure the area around carts is free of snow. If your garbage is not collected due to weather, keep the cart in the designated location until the truck can return, and an extra bag can be placed the following week.

Sign up for a free reminder before your date of collection here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

186868
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4498632
201 Highway 97
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details
180573




Send us your News Tips!


185150


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Batman
Batman Penticton SPCA >


185410


OMG photos

Galleries
This gallery is very weird, brace yourselves.
OMG photos (2)
Galleries
Five-year-old genius shows off his knowledge of drawing logos
Must Watch
This fantastic five-year-old is a logo master, and every time his...
Cher admits to living a ‘strange life’
Music
Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old...
Too much of a rush to get to flush
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185947