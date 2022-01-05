Yard waste suspended for two months in Penticton, and garbage collection to happen earlier

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Recycling is picked up twice a month as usual, but no yard waste until March.

Penticton residents are reminded that during January and February, yard waste is temporarily suspended due to cold weather.

Garbage and recycling remain on their regular cycle, but during garbage-only weeks, carts will be emptied earlier than normal, so residents should be extra sure to have their bins out by 7 a.m.

Any missed collections can be reported to Waste Connections Canada at 250-490-3888 or email [email protected]

Residents are asked to ensure the area around carts is free of snow. If your garbage is not collected due to weather, keep the cart in the designated location until the truck can return, and an extra bag can be placed the following week.

Sign up for a free reminder before your date of collection here.