Cannery Brewing participating in pilot program aimed at recycling plastic beer can holders and yokes

Photo: Cannery Brewing

Penticton's Cannery Brewing is part of a provincial pilot program aimed at reducing plastic waste that ends up in local landfills — specifically in their case, beer can carriers.

Cannery is participating by setting up a recycling station in the taproom where you can drop off your used four and six-pack can carriers and yokes, where they will be picked up for processing.

The four-packs will be sanitized and re-used, and the six-pack yokes will be properly recycled.

Plastics from Cannery or any other brewery are accepted.

Find the recycling drop off box right inside the door to their taproom during opening hours.