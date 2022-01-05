Osoyoos subdivision bylaw change needs another read

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board is expected to amend a proposed bylaw Thursday in order to allow a 70-lot residential subdivision near Osoyoos to move forward.

At Thursday's board meeting, the first of 2022, staff have recommended that the board rescind a previously agreed upon bylaw change for Willow Beach.

The site, located five kilometres north of the Town of Osoyoos municipal boundary in Electoral Area A, was previously the site of the Willow Beach mobile home park and campground. It also includes a vacant agricultural parcel.

Since the zoning bylaw for development was adopted in December 2021, Residential Single Family One (RS1) zoning requested by the applicant has subsequently been renamed Low Density Residential Two (RS2) and there is no longer an RS1 Zone listed in the bylaw, necessitating an amendment and re-reading of the bylaw this week.

"To maintain the amendment bylaw as it is currently written would result in the property not being subject to any use or density restrictions as there is no longer an RS1 Zone in the bylaw. As this is not consistent with the use and densities presented at the public hearing on August 18, 2021, community consultation, including the scheduling of a second public hearing, would have to re-occur," reads an explanation from staff presented in the board meeting agenda for Thursday.

"The bylaw amendment relieves that requirement because, in essence, it is simply a title change."

The board will vote on the matter Jan. 6.