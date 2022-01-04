Miss Penticton Society looking for this year's royalty

Photo: Contributed

The Miss Penticton Society has opened its call for candidates in the hope of continuing the decades-long local royalty tradition.

Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 are welcome to apply. There will be a candidates information session on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., then a mandatory parents' information meeting on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., both taking place at the Penticton Community Centre Meeting Room.

Masks are mandatory.

The program, which has been active since 1948, is described as an excellent opportunity for building self confidence and adding community involvement to college applications and resumes.

Those elected to royalty positions get to participate in community events year-round, representing Penticton.

Anyone looking for more information can email [email protected]