Photo: File photo

It's a boy!

Penticton Regional Hospital had to wait until Jan. 3 to welcome the South Okanagan's New Year's baby, but at 2:47 a.m. Monday, he was born.

The baby is 9 lbs, 11 ounces, born to parents Nicole and Clayton Quintal of Osoyoos.

The baby has two older sisters, Berkley (4) and Hayden (2).

He follows Interior Health's first baby of the year, Grey Ron Allison, born in Kelowna at 2:11 a.m. New Year's Day.