Oliver woman grateful to stranger who helped make a bad day a little better after family tragedy

Photo: File photo

An Oliver woman is sending a sincere thank you to a stranger who paid for her morning coffee after one of the scariest nights of her life, bringing her a much-needed boost of hope and joy.

Deb Schramm got a nightmarish phone call Dec. 30 shortly before midnight — her granddaughter, who had just turned 16 and was visiting relatives in Summerland, had been in a horrific vehicle accident.

"They were on a hairpin turn and it was icy and the vehicle went down a 170-foot embankment on its roof. And she was in the back seat and got pinned inside, they had to extricate her," Schramm explained.

After initial assessment at the local hospital, the young woman was airlifted to the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, where she remains. Her spine is fractured, and after lengthy surgeries, she is now working with physiotherapists and undergoing continued monitoring and X-rays.

Schramm and her husband first rushed to Summerland when they got the call, and spent that harrowing night in the hospital there with their granddaughter and her parents, then headed back south with the family's dog to take care of her while the family is in Vancouver.

On the way home on New Year's Eve, exhausted physically and emotionally, Schramm told her husband to pull in to the Riverside Starbucks in Penticton for a pick-me-up coffee and treat.

"We went through and we were tired, and of course it was my husband's and my wedding anniversary, 35th. And we got up to the window, and the girl says 'Oh, that couple ahead of you just paid for your stuff,'" Schramm said.

She posted to social media, describing the truck as a white Chevy, hoping to reach the driver and share how much that small gesture meant to her.

"Still a total mystery who they are. We can't thank them enough," Schramm said, explaining the gesture brought her and her husband to tears.

"We were on edge, we couldn't sleep, you know, nobody could sleep that night. So it's small things like that. You never know the person behind you, what kind of day they're having, right?"

Schramm said she plans to pay the act of kindness forward. She is also grateful for the outpouring of love and concern that has come from her Oliver community for her granddaughter since sharing her public social media post.

"She's a tough girl. It's gonna be a while, but I think she'll do okay."