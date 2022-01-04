South Okanagan-Similkameen assessed property values see significant jump, though some may need adjustment

Photo: Contributed

Property owners in the South Okanagan-Similkameen can now check their 2021 assessment values, and many will find a significant jump.

For single family homes in Penticton, the average value jumped 33 per cent, from $497,000 in 2020 to $637,000 in 2021. Assessment took place in the summer.

In Summerland, the change was 34 per cent from $517,000 to $695,000. Oliver and Osoyoos saw 34 an 39 per cent increases respectively, from $416,000 to $557,000 and $433,000 to $600,000.

In the Similkameen Valley, the story was the same. Keremeos saw a major jump of 48 per cent from $304,000 to $449,000, and Princeton increased by 35 per cent from $252,000 to $339,000.

But some of those South Okanagan and Similkameen communities have seen significant changes to local properties since the assessment was made prior to July 1.

"The real estate market has been robust in the Okanagan and most property owners can expect higher assessment values for 2022 with many communities seeing increases over 30 per cent," says Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall.

“Sadly, we recognize that some Okanagan homeowners have been impacted by wildfires and flooding and they are encouraged to contact BC Assessment to discuss the damage to their property."

BC Assessment also provided data for Penticton's strata residential properties like condos and townhouses. The average assessed value in 2020 was $287,000, and $350,000 in 2021, a hike of 22 per cent.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by Jan. 31, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel," Wall explains.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between Feb.1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

