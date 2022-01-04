Annual South Okanagan bird count shows some felt the freeze

Photo: Richard Cannings

The annual Christmas Bird Count in the South Okanagan revealed some unusual results thanks to the sudden cold snap, but local biologist and MP Richard Cannings stresses the data should be analyzed over years, not just one season.

The bird count is a tradition dating back to 1900, taking place in communities primarily in North America but also in Latin America and a few other spots around the globe.

Volunteers gather and break down areas to survey on given days each December and January, taking note of the number of birds and variety of species they can spot.

"It has really been one of the major sources of bird population trends, especially for North America. And, you There's over 400 counts done in Canada, and probably over 2,500 counts done in North America so it's extremely important for to have data set that old," Cannings, who represents the South Okanagan-West Kootenay in Parliament and is a retired biologist, explained.

"So you have these long trends that you can look at. You can really generate some good ideas of bird population trends for the species that are found on that, so it's a really remarkable data set in that way."

Cannings takes part in the bird count each winter, along with roughly 100 other volunteers in the South Okanagan region. He said this year, numbers started out very normal with the Penticton count before Christmas, noting 102 species. Then, the arctic air hit.

The Vaseux Lake area count took place in -28 C weather with windchill, and saw only 72 unique species, the lowest number in the count's history. The count in the Oliver/Osoyoos area, completed Sunday also saw lower than average numbers at 104 unique species.

"When you have weather like we've had, you know, it's a double whammy of the birds hunkering down. I think a lot of birds are having a tough time, when you get snow and cold weather it's harder for them to feed, but also when you're counting them the bird counters are just less likely to get out of their cars and walk for any distance to to really look for them," Cannings explained.

"So the numbers reported go down as well. So it's a little hard to see exactly how the weather has affected the birds."

An unusually high number of hummingbirds were spotted during the Penticton count before the deep freeze, but Cannings is unsure how many survived the cold, although a few were spotted during the Oliver/Osoyoos count.

Bohemian waxwing counts were high as well, at well over 3,000 in the Penticton count and 2,700-plus in the Oliver/Osoyoos count.

But chickadees were low in numbers, which are usually prominent.

"There was some indication in the summer during the heat dome that a lot of birds that were nesting in cavities, were just overheating. And so there was a very low net success at that time, so maybe that had something to do with it. But we'll see how that turns out," Cannings said.

"One of the valuable things about this is that it's long-term data. Bird numbers go up and down every year because of weather events. What's really key is having data sets that re 20, 30, 40 years long to see whether that continues to go up or down as the case may be. So we'll be watching."