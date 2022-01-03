183908
Penticton  

Penticton brewery seeking artists for mini-mural project

Mini-mural project returns

- | Story: 355992

Calling all artists!

Cannery Brewing is partnering with the Penticton Art Gallery once again for the 2022 Square Mini Mural Project, seeking visual artist interested in having their pieces displayed in the brewery throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Ten artists will be selected, with each tasked with creating a four-by-four foot mini mural.

Proposals can be submitted until Jan. 21, then selected artists will have the month of February and the beginning of March to complete their mural.

All pieces will be framed and installed by the Penticton Art Gallery at Cannery Brewing, and unveiled on Friday, March 25 at a special public event marking the kickoff of the 2022 Ignite the Arts Festival.

All of the murals will remain on display through October 2022.

Find out more or submit a proposal here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

186665
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4530147
#43 2098 Boucherie Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$286,500
more details
186706




Send us your News Tips!


184505


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chewkey
Chewkey Penticton SPCA >


181123


Umbrella collapses under heavy snow

Must Watch
“My Pappa took his umbrella down a little too late…”
Funny goat loves to eat banana peels
Must Watch
This Boer goat named Mr. Biggles loves banana peels!
Will Arnett replaces Armie Hammer in Next Goal Wins
Showbiz
Will Arnett has replaced Armie Hammer in 'Next Goal...
Football free kick goes flying
Must Watch
Football free kick goes flying in the wrong direction.
Random facts
Galleries
Interesting and very random facts.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185448
185423