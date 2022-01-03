183908
Penticton  

Staff member at Penticton's The Hamlets tests positive for COVID

COVID at local care home

A staff member at The Hamlets, a Penticton care home, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Operating Officer Hendrik Van Ryk said Monday that they learned over the weekend of the positive test within the assisted living staff, and immediately took action to begin contact tracing, do additional tests and increase cleaning and isolation protocols.

"We've sent the swabs out and we're waiting to hear back on them. We should get those results later today, hopefully," Van Ryk said.

"We've taken the necessary protocols that we typically follow with COVID. And our staffing is stable, which is good."

Visitation has been suspended for the time being, and no outsiders will be allowed access to the building. Residents in the assisted living portion of The Hamlets are receiving meals in their rooms rather than mixing in the dining hall.

A letter was sent to family members of residents informing them of the positive test, and Ryk said they are committed to keeping family members apprised of any new information and following any guidelines the government health authorities suggest.

"There has been some hard work by the team just to get on top of it, so we hope that it doesn't spread any further," Van Ryk said.

